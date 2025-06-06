Chesterfield Borough Council invite you to attend the latest job fair

Local people are invited to come along to a free event designed to connect them with Chesterfield employers and find new career opportunities.

Whether you want a new job, want to find out more about apprenticeships and speak to training providers or want more details about how you could change careers – come along.

Hosted by Chesterfield Borough Council, the Work and Wellbeing Event is open to everyone, and no booking is needed. The event is on 12 June from 10am to 12pm at the Town Hall in Chesterfield.

A range of businesses will be in attendance from sectors including the NHS and education, as well as organisations including The Royal Navy, Derbyshire Constabulary, landscapers NT Killingly and Auto Windscreens.

The previous event, that took place in April, saw more than 250 people attend with many learning more about jobs available in Chesterfield and surrounding areas at that time.

Councillor Tricia Gilby leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “We have a great working relationship with many local employers meaning that we can bring together a variety of businesses and training providers to help people find new jobs, further their careers or start their journey into the workplace.

“Our free recruitment events are informal, and everyone is welcome to come along. I’d encourage anyone looking for a new challenge to join us to learn more about what employers have to offer in the local area.”