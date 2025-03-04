Chesterfield area residents invited to join NHS research celebrations

Two celebration events are being hosted in Chesterfield during March to say thank you to residents who have contributed to an important NHS research project over the past 18 months and to share the outcomes with anyone who’d like to attend.

These events mark the conclusion of an extended research project to look specifically at how to increase research participation in under-served communities, such as rural populations, individuals with disabilities, those from ethnic minorities and those facing financial insecurity. The research and innovation team of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust was awarded a £25,480 grant in September 2024 from the Clinical Research Network/Research Delivery Network enabling them to extend their health inequalities project looking at increasing diversity in research. It follows the success of the first phase of their project, for which the team was awarded over £32,000.

At the two celebration events there will be a chance to hear about the research, following interviews with 108 residents, and to hear how the results are going to help guide researchers in the future to ensure the basis of their research programmes are as inclusive as possible in reaching a diverse mix of people and communities.

The two events, are free and open to all to attend, with refreshments provided, at:

The Haven Community Centre

8 Station Road, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, S43 2NL

Thursday 13 March 2025 | 3:30pm – 6:30pm.

The Hub @ Lower Pavement

61 Low Pavement, Chesterfield, S40 1PB

Friday 14 March 2025 | 4pm – 6pm.

Tracey Elder, on behalf of the research and innovation team, said: “This funding has given us the opportunity to continue working with the amazing people we’ve met as part of this project. We hope that many of the same people will join us at the celebration events where we can show how their involvement has helped to inform the guidelines we’ve developed to help researchers in the future. The guidelines are designed to ensure researchers are reaching traditionally under-served communities in future research projects, which in turn will lead to service developments which serve people well.”