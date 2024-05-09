Cheers to 30 years: Just The Tonic's ultimate comedy weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just The Tonic is proudly marking its 30th anniversary with a spectacular weekend comedy festival from July 4th-7th. The event will be a comedic journey through the decades, featuring beloved acts from the 90s alongside exciting new talents.

For three decades, Just The Tonic has been a pillar of the UK comedy scene, delivering top-notch performances and unforgettable laughs. This anniversary celebration upholds that tradition with a star-studded line-up.

Kicking things off on Thursday, July 4th is household name Jason Manford headlining alongside Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Dan Tiernan, Chortle Award winner Nina Gilligan, and the irrepressible Jarred Christmas.

On Friday the 5th, comedy legend Ross Noble takes the reigns as compere. Noble first performed at Just The Tonic in the 90s and his unique blend of absurdity and wit has earned him countless awards. He's joined by Shooting Stars star Angelos Epithemiou, freestyle rap comedian MC Hammersmith, and another outstanding act soon to be announced.

"Just the tonic was one of the first clubs I played 30 years ago," said Noble. "I am delighted to return to celebrate. It will be the perfect way to have some big belly laughs while facing the dark spectre of our mortality."

Saturday offers a matinee hosted by introspective comic Daniel Kitson, featuring Upstart Crow's Spencer Jones and more handpicked talents. Then on Sunday the 7th, Johnny Vegas brings his eccentric humor to close the weekend, accompanied by Edinburgh nominee Lindsey Santoro, radio host Paul Tonkinson, and a soon-to-be-named fourth comic.