Chatsworth Players present The Merry Wives of Windsor
Rehearsals are well underway for Chatsworth Players next Shakespearian adventure.
Short of money, Falstaff decides to solve his problems by wooing two wives. Unbeknownst to him, the wives decide to take revenge on him through a series of devices.
Players will be performing at various venues throughout Derbyshire and South Yorkshire:
Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield, 10 July at 7pm
Cromford Mill, 11 July at 7pm
Eyam Hall, 13 July at 2pm
Wildhive Callow Hall, Ashbourne, 17 July at 7pm
Over Haddon Village Hall, 18 July at 7pm
Chatsworth Estate, the Park Rangers' lawn, 19 July at 2pm and 7pm
The Players cannot wait to see you there.