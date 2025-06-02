Chatsworth Players present The Merry Wives of Windsor

Merry Wives of Windsor by Chatsworth Players

Come and see one of the best loved Shakespearean characters, Falstaff, ‘the fat knight’, get his comeuppance at the hands of our spirited Merry Wives. Shakespeare’s only comedy to be set in England; the only one to showcase women; and the only one about suburbia. It’s the original sit-com! Our first production of Shakespeare (Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2023) won a NODA award and our second (Twelfth Night in 2024) is nominated, so we have a high standard to maintain with this, our third…

Rehearsals are well underway for Chatsworth Players next Shakespearian adventure.

Short of money, Falstaff decides to solve his problems by wooing two wives. Unbeknownst to him, the wives decide to take revenge on him through a series of devices.

Players will be performing at various venues throughout Derbyshire and South Yorkshire:

Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield, 10 July at 7pm

Cromford Mill, 11 July at 7pm

Eyam Hall, 13 July at 2pm

Wildhive Callow Hall, Ashbourne, 17 July at 7pm

Over Haddon Village Hall, 18 July at 7pm

Chatsworth Estate, the Park Rangers' lawn, 19 July at 2pm and 7pm

The Players cannot wait to see you there.