Charity football match aims to raise thousands of pounds for Ashgate Hospicecare

Following success from their last outing, North East Derbyshire District Council Chairman, Councillor Martin Thacker MBE and Richard Harding from Morgan Sindall team up again, with support from Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.
By North East Derbyshire District CouncilContributor
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read

This would see this fundraising partnership total just under £20,000 over two years for the charity.

Councillor Thacker, Chairman of North East Derbyshire District Council commented on the proposed event. “I am delighted to partner up with Richard again following the overwhelming success of our last charity match. I am very grateful to Terry Damms of Staveley Miners' Welfare Football Club for hosting the event and contributing to this amazing fundraising occasion."

This event, which takes place on the 25th August at Staveley Miners' Welfare Football Club will see Morgan Sindall Construction, take on a team assembled from a number local professional consultants from HLM Architects, Whittam Cox Architects, EDGE, HEXA, Curtin’s, WT, Bond Bryan, Mott Macdonald, Turner Townsend and SCAPE.

The event will be free to enter, with donation buckets available, with a scheduled kick off time of 6.30pm. The club will have all facilities open for members of the community to come along and support.