Charity football match aims to raise thousands of pounds for Ashgate Hospicecare

This would see this fundraising partnership total just under £20,000 over two years for the Charity.

Councillor Thacker, Chairman of North East Derbyshire District Council commented on the proposed event. “I am delighted to partner up with Richard again following the overwhelming success of our last charity match. I am very grateful to Terry Damms of Staveley Miners' Welfare Football Club for hosting the event and contributing to this amazing fundraising occasion."

This event, which takes place on the 25th August at Staveley Miners' Welfare Football Club will see Morgan Sindall Construction, take on a team assembled from a number local professional consultants from HLM Architects, Whittam Cox Architects, EDGE, HEXA, Curtin’s, WT, Bond Bryan, Mott Macdonald, Turner Townsend and SCAPE.