Charity cricket match for North West Air Ambulance

A charity cricket match is to take place at Pott Shrigley Cricket Club in aid of the North West Air Ambulance Charity.

On June 22nd, one off team the Rainow Charity XI will face off against Ash Tree XI, a local team from the Butley Ash pub in Macclesfield.

Organisers are hoping to raise over £1,500 to support the North West-based charity, which provides pre-hospital care across the region.

With over 600 missions completed this year alone, 250 of which have related to critical care, the North West Ambulance service requires £18m in donations to be able to continue to provide life saving support, 365 days a year.

The event is free to enter, with a suggested donation of £5 per person on the door (cash only).

Spectators can enjoy hot food and drink from a range of local suppliers, as well as live music from popular tribute band Macwood Fleet, and solo artist Eliza Seren. Doors open from 1PM, with the play commencing at 2PM.

Danny Daynes, Regional Fundraiser at North West Air Ambulance Charity said, “This match is a fantastic opportunity for locals to come together and support a vital cause.

“Since its launch in 1999, the North West Air Ambulance Charity has been called to over 45,000 missions across the region - a service only made possible by fundraising efforts like the charity game at Pott Shrigley Cricket Club.”