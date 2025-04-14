Charity bosses welcome families aboard special fundraising day in Derby’s £3m heritage motoring centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire children’s charity leaders are welcoming families on board for a one-off motoring-themed fun day including Hacky Racing, axe throwing, slot car racing, a fire engine visit and tips on how to prepare a rally car.

The auto fun day is being held on April 26 in aid of the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre at Derby’s heritage motoring hotspot, Great Northern Classics on Osmaston Road.

This £3m ‘auto repair shop’ is home to iconic classic vehicles including a Rolls-Royce Armstrong Siddeley collection spanning from 1904 to the 1950s; the last surviving Derby Corporation No 1 Tram, a GMC 1926 beer lorry, and a Bentley Turbo R amongst many others.

This is the first charity fundraiser to be held at Great Northern Classics which hosts regular ‘auto meet’ events for enthusiasts. At a flat five-pound rate fee per car, organisers are hoping to see many families down at the centre to have a great day out.

Children enjoying themselves at the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre in Skegness

Fun activities lined up for the day include axe throwing, a giant 10-foot slot car racing track for families to enjoy, Hacky Racers, a visit from a fire engine, and a session with an expert giving tips on how to prepare vehicles for the exciting world of rally racing.

Stalls include award-winning ice cream parlour Bluebells Dairy, with appetites kept satisfied with an all-day barbeque. There will also be a raffle with top prizes including a valeting voucher from luxury car dealer Benz Bavarian, and VIP tickets for a Burton Albion game.

The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre has been running since 1891, providing week-long stays at its specialist base in Skegness for children who might not otherwise get a break, whether because of financial hardship or other reasons.

This year it is pausing holidays to focus on fundraising and come back stronger in 2026 to resume providing holidays for children who really need one.

Janine Stillwell, chief executive officer of the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre, with the charity's chairman and Great Northern Classics director Mike Copestake

The charity is close to the heart of Great Northern Classics director and co-founder Mike Copestake, who has been a trustee for many years and is now its chairman.

He said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our very first family auto meet charity day at Great Northern Classics and we’ve put together a great line-up of activities which will make for a brilliant day out. From axe throwing to stalls, Hacky Racers and slot car racing, there will be lots to get families excited and involved and of course guests will be able to see classic cars belonging to our customers from the café viewing area, mezzanine and atrium.

“The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre is a charity I’ve been involved with for many years so it seemed like a great opportunity to help with fundraising in this important year. So many people have come forward to help us as we aim to resume our activities in 2026 and we hope significantly to boost our total with what promises to be a terrific day out.”

The ’Auto Meet’ fundraiser for the holiday centre takes place from 10am to 3pm. The entry fee includes full access to the Great Northern Classics atrium, mezzanine and café, with classic cars on display in all areas.

Tickets available from the website: bit.ly/4iFqymv.