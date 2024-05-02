Chance to take up bowls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just turn up on the day, Sunday 12 May 2024, between 12 noon and 5.00pm.

Refreshments and bowls equipment are provided, just wear flat shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a special introductory membership fee for those signed-up at the Open Day.

Bowling green at Walton Dam

Robinson Bowls Club chairman, Geoff Mitchell said: 'Walton Dam provides a lovely tranquil setting to enjoy bowls with the bonus of leisurely exercise, plenty of fresh air, a bit of competition, and a new social group to make new friends.