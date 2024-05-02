Chance to take up bowls
One of the town's long-standing bowls clubs is giving local people, looking to take up a new pursuit, the chance to play crown green bowls. Members of Robinson Bowls Club are offering a free bowls experience as part of their annual Open Day at Walton Dam.
Just turn up on the day, Sunday 12 May 2024, between 12 noon and 5.00pm.
Refreshments and bowls equipment are provided, just wear flat shoes.
There is also a special introductory membership fee for those signed-up at the Open Day.
Robinson Bowls Club chairman, Geoff Mitchell said: 'Walton Dam provides a lovely tranquil setting to enjoy bowls with the bonus of leisurely exercise, plenty of fresh air, a bit of competition, and a new social group to make new friends.
More details: E-mail [email protected] or go to the Chesterfield Bowlsnet website for more information about the local bowls scene.