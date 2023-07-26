Chamber Music Concert
At 4pm on Sunday 20th August, the local Wensley Ensemble (Lucy Wright violin; Neil Clarke, viola; Deborah Findley cello; Gillian Bithel piano) will be giving a programme of music for piano quartet at St Giles’ Church, Matlock.
They are playing music by Beethoven, Turina, and Schumann. Joaquin Turina’s quartet, written in 1931 and a minor masterpiece, is a rarely heard but dynamic and distinctively Spanish romantic work.
Schumann’s Piano Quartet, written in 1842, is one of the greatest works of its genre, and is full of spirit, vitality and lyrical beauty.
There will be a Retiring Collection with all proceeds going to the work of UNICEF in Ukraine.
Refreshments will be served after the concert, and all are warmly welcomed to this fund-raising event.