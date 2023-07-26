Chamber Music Concert

They are playing music by Beethoven, Turina, and Schumann. Joaquin Turina’s quartet, written in 1931 and a minor masterpiece, is a rarely heard but dynamic and distinctively Spanish romantic work.

Schumann’s Piano Quartet, written in 1842, is one of the greatest works of its genre, and is full of spirit, vitality and lyrical beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a Retiring Collection with all proceeds going to the work of UNICEF in Ukraine.

Joaquin Turina