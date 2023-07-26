News you can trust since 1855
Chamber Music Concert

At 4pm on Sunday 20th August, the local Wensley Ensemble (Lucy Wright violin; Neil Clarke, viola; Deborah Findley cello; Gillian Bithel piano) will be giving a programme of music for piano quartet at St Giles’ Church, Matlock.
By Neil ClarkeContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read

They are playing music by Beethoven, Turina, and Schumann. Joaquin Turina’s quartet, written in 1931 and a minor masterpiece, is a rarely heard but dynamic and distinctively Spanish romantic work.

Schumann’s Piano Quartet, written in 1842, is one of the greatest works of its genre, and is full of spirit, vitality and lyrical beauty.

There will be a Retiring Collection with all proceeds going to the work of UNICEF in Ukraine.

Joaquin Turina
Refreshments will be served after the concert, and all are warmly welcomed to this fund-raising event.

