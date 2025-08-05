Chairman to lead county council VJ Day commemoration

A service of commemoration is to be held by Derbyshire County Council to mark Victory over Japan (VJ) Day.

County Council Chairman Councillor Nick Adams is hosting the service of commemoration at Hall Leys Park in Matlock at 6pm on VJ Day - Friday, August 15. He will be accompanied by the county council’s Armed Forces Champion Councillor Tony Wilson.

All are welcome to gather by the war memorial in the park from 5.45pm to attend the service, to be led by the Reverend Richard Reade of All Saints Church, Matlock. Reverend Reade is the chaplain for the Matlock branch of the Royal British Legion.

In 1945 as Europe celebrated the surrender of German forces on VE Day, thousands of British, Commonwealth and Allied Armed Forces personnel were still involved in bitter fighting in the Far East.

Victory over Japan Day on August 15 marks the surrender of Japan’s forces, which in effect ended the Second World War.

The surrender was met with relief and celebration that the Second World War was finally over.

As well as the county council service in Matlock, there will be commemorative events held across the country on 15 August to mark VJ Day’s 80th anniversary. There will also be a national two-minute silence held at midday.

Council Chairman Councillor Nick Adams said: “It is important for us to come together to commemorate this important anniversary and remember our veterans and the sacrifice made by so many to secure peace.

“We must never forget the courage shown all those years ago and I hope people will join with us to mark this special occasion.”

All are welcome to attend the commemorative service in Hall Leys Park, Matlock, at 6pm on Friday, August 15 at the war memorial. People are asked to gather from 5.45pm.