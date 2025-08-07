Celebration Weekend ‘Opens the Door’ at Darley Dale

The construction safety and security boarding has been removed to reveal the extended and flexible community hall.

The building development includes new toilets, baby change facilities, meeting rooms, extensive kitchens and a lift to join the community and worship facilities Ali f with a media projection system.

Whilst work was in progress a large temporary safety door was installed. This is now removed to reveal a large double door bound by a large ‘red ribbon’ and giving access to/from the church and community facility.

The red ribbon was cut by three of the longest standing church members, Cynthia, Joan and Eileen along with the Mayor of Darley Dale Town Council, Councillor Jason Farmer.

Superintendent Minister Ann Anderson said, “The Church and Circuit stewards wanted this to be a space where young and old alike Can meet together, to play, learn, meet, sing and worship. It’s already a well Used space our task now is to increase the use in a totally include way for Darley Dale folk.

The Saturday of the Celebration Weekend saw hundreds of villagers visitors enjoying the various stalls including: face painting, crafts, local pottery, cakes, a bouncy castle and games.

On Sunday during a Service of Celebration, the Chair of the Nottingham & Derby Methodists Reverend Andy Fyall gave the ‘message’ based on the Bible reading, Revelations chapter 3 v8 - ‘I know your deeds. See, I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut.’

Rev Andy made the point, “The door has been opened to embrace the wider community with love and a big welcome.”

