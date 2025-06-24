Celebration of Leather and Leathercraft Event
The event now includes talks and demonstrations, one hour taster sessions across different techniques, stalls, a makers gallery, as well as huge selection of leather hides, skins and pieces." Sarah Benson (organiser)
The event is hosted by Identity Leathercraft, a small but passionate company that work to support the craft of making things from leather, supplying to film and tv, falconers, bushcraft, scouts and youth groups, re-enactors, co-play, as well as general crafters.
This year the speakers include the legendary Nigel Armitage, Chris Clayton (living history educator), Sarah Brittner (fashion and clothing maker) , and we have taster classes in leather carving, botanical printing on leather, pyrography, sharpening tools and more...
The Leather & Leathercraft Event has grown in size and scope over the last few years and become a focal point for leathercrafters buying from a wide range and assortment of different leather types, some of which are sourced from now closed leather UK tanneries, plus workbench remnants from UK leather goods and shoe makers.
The venue for the event is the historic Whitworth Centre in Darley Dale, at the foot of the Peak District National Park.
26-27 July 2025
For more details go to www.identityleathercraft.com/events