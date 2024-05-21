Celebrate Pride Month with Drag Queens
and live on Freeview channel 276
As Eckington Civic Cente is an event venue, the celebration will be in very entertaining way - Drag Party Night. An exciting and unique way combining glam, glitz, dance, music and men dressing up as women/women as men.
"Our show is called 'Don't be a Drag, just be a Queen'. The name reflects our way to celebrate Pride Month - by exaggerated femininity, men dressed as a women and putting on a theatrical show. All those aspects remove the gender stereotypes", says the manager.
During the night, three drag artists will be on the stage - Ivy Alexxander, Bigg Tastee and Electric Blue. Dressed in sparkling dress, all three drag queens will perform the world class show, night filled with music, dance and fun.
If you love music, theatre, dance and fun then you should not miss this Drag Party Night, on Friday 14th June.
Please note this is 18+ only event and you can buy tickets online via link www.ticketsource.co.uk/eckington-civic-centre/drag-night/e-xgaxvl