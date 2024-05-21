Celebrate Pride Month with Drag Queens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Why is June a Pride Month? Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is celebrated annually in June to honour the 1969 Stonewall riots, and to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for LGBTQ communities and individuals nationally and internationally. Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts.

As Eckington Civic Cente is an event venue, the celebration will be in very entertaining way - Drag Party Night. An exciting and unique way combining glam, glitz, dance, music and men dressing up as women/women as men.

"Our show is called 'Don't be a Drag, just be a Queen'. The name reflects our way to celebrate Pride Month - by exaggerated femininity, men dressed as a women and putting on a theatrical show. All those aspects remove the gender stereotypes", says the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the night, three drag artists will be on the stage - Ivy Alexxander, Bigg Tastee and Electric Blue. Dressed in sparkling dress, all three drag queens will perform the world class show, night filled with music, dance and fun.

Electric Blue, one of our drag artist.

If you love music, theatre, dance and fun then you should not miss this Drag Party Night, on Friday 14th June.