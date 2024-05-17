Casa Hotel: Day is the new night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calling all your Swifties, Casa Hotel has launched its first Daytime Disco - Taylor Swift Edition.

Day is the new night as the popular event ‘Day Fever’ continuously sells out in Nottingham and Sheffield. Created for all adults who love and miss clubbing without the sticky dance floors and late nights leading to a national trend in ‘club nights in the daytime’

Casa Hotel, excited to introduce a Daytime Disco dedicated to the pop star herself says this is one not to be missed! The event will take place on the 7th of September with the party starting at 12:30 pm and finishing at 4:30 pm…to be home in front of the TV at 5 pm, exhausted after dancing the day away.

Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or just looking for a good time, grab all your friends and family for a day to remember. Tickets are £35 per person, including an arrival drink, delicious sharing platters for the table (to soak up the alcohol), a DJ playing all the best tunes, and the top Taylor Swift Tribute Act- Kaylie. She will surely entertain you with live vocals, handmade replica tour outfits, and a cracking setlist.

Daytime Disco - Taylor Swift Edition

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience. For more information about the Daytime Disco-Taylor Swift Edition please visit www.casahotels.co.uk/events/daytime-disco-taylor-swift/

Phone: 01246245999