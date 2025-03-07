Cancer Pitstop Starting in Belper

Belper and Duffield Rotary are supporting a new informal support group being launched in Belper, for men who are either undergoing cancer treatment or supporting a loved one through it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jointly organised by local men Tony and Mark, who are currently receiving cancer treatment themselves. The group will initially meet on the third Wednesday of each month at the Royal British Legion, Strutt Street, Belper, DE56 1UN. There is no charge for membership or admission and there will be no formality – just a relaxed space to talk, listen and connect.

Joint organiser Tony said, “Cancer can be an isolating experience and sometimes it helps to share a chat over a drink with people who understand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is designed to be a friendly, pressure-free environment where men can come together, swap experiences, or just enjoy the company of others who “get it”. It’s starting as ‘men only’ as it is recognised that men are far more reticent to discuss personal issues.

Organisers Tony & Mark

There is no agenda, no need to talk if you don’t want to – just an opportunity to take a break and find support among peers.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to come along to the inaugural meeting from 10am till 12noon on Wednesday, 16th April, 2025. Whether you have been recently diagnosed, living with the long term effects, are in treatment or are supporting a loved one, this group is here for you.

For more information checkout Cancer Pitstop on Facebook or

or ring Tony 07821 236461.