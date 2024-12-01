'CALM Spital': A cosy wellness escape in Chesterfield
With a mix of guided therapeutic techniques and innovative stress-relief tools, this one-of-a-kind event is set to leave you feeling refreshed, relaxed, and ready to face the week ahead.
‘CALM Spital’ is a an immersive AcuCalm experience using medical grade titanium acupressure ear beads along with therapeutic imagery audio. AcuCalm is the unique creation of Derbyshire therapist Sarah Kallend and has deep roots in science. A version of AcuCalm using ear acupuncture instead of acupressure is also available, with monthly sessions hosted at Eye Candy in Chesterfield.
On Sunday, 8th December, 6pm at St Leonards, Valley Road, Spital, Valley Rd, Chesterfield S41 0HA, the team at Heart and Head Space are inviting people to join renowned therapist Sarah Kallend for an hour of peace, relaxation and wellbeing.
Sarah sets the scene, “Wrap yourself in warm blankets on sprung beds and settle into a peaceful rest with me at ‘CALM Spital’”
This heartwarming session will take you on a journey of discovery into the healing potential of AcuCalm acupressure ear beads. These beads are crafted from medical-grade titanium and designed to stay in place for up to five days, extending the benefits of this therapeutic experience long after the session ends.
In addition to exploring the science-backed stress-relief techniques, participants will have the opportunity to relax deeply with tools like guided imagery and cosy surroundings. Dress in your favourite loungewear and enjoy an hour of unwinding, learning, and stress-defusing magic.”
What to Expect:
An introduction to the therapeutic power of AcuCalm acupressure ear beads and their stress-relieving capabilities. Guidance through the process by therapist Sarah Kallend in a supportive and soothing atmosphere. The lasting benefits of a method that combines relaxation, science, and care.
Spaces are limited to ensure a personalised and tranquil experience so reserve your place now by visiting the Heart and Headspace website.