Call to Derbyshire artists wanting to take part in the Bonsall Art Trail

Have you applied to take part in the second Bonsall Art Trail on 29th-30th June 2024? If not, don't wait a minute longer!
By Jenny TozerContributor
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:25 GMT
We're hoping up to 100 artists are expected to showcase their talents over the weekend-long event on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June. Exhibitors will be hosted in a range of locations throughout our beautiful and historic village, including local homes and large marquees.

As well the opportunity to sell your work, all artists can expect increased visibility, networking opportunities and creative challenges. The organisers are working hard to attract visitors from across the north and east Midlands to the Trail in addition to the usual walking and cycling enthusiasts.

Don't leave it until too late - apply now and join us in making Bonsall Art Trail 2024 an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. We can't wait to see your work and share it with our visitors.

Remember, application deadline is 31st JANUARY 2024.

Visit our website at https://www.bonsallartstrail.org/.

