Calke Abbey, Foremark and Staunton Harold team up to offer families a new adventure

Experience and Visitor Programming Manager, Alannah Rasen says: ‘We’re excited for families to explore our places through the playfulness of Sue Wilkins’ characters, which have been bought to life with beautiful illustrations. Discover something different on each trail and take part in activities for the whole family.’

The characters from each book have come alive, encouraging families to explore Calke, Foremark and Staunton Harold. Come and meet Fearless Flynn on a trail around Calke’s Pleasure Grounds and historic Stableyards or join Arkwright the Duck on an adventure around Foremark and Staunton Harold.

Complete fun challenges and meet new friends along each trail, from bell ringing with Church Mouse at Calke to zipping around like a dragonfly at Foremark and learning how to waddle with Mother Duck at Staunton Harold. Pose for a family photo next to the characters and then visit a different trail for more family fun.

After completing the trails, families can stop by Calke’s shop or Staunton Harold’s café to purchase their own copy of Fearless Flynn or Arkwright the Duck and a matching soft toy to hear more about their adventures on their next bedtime story. Arts and crafts will also be available in Calke’s Stableyards, where kids can create an animal headband or create a new character for Calke.

Sue Wilkins will be visiting Calke on 9 March to celebrate World Book Day with story reading sessions. Families can listen as she reads aloud some of her other children’s books.

