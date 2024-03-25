Buzz Hawkins: live show at Chapel Arts
Local charity, Chapel en le Frith Arts, are hosting the fantastic Buzz Hawkins, creator of The Bradshaws.
Many of you will remember 'The Bradshaws' their funny anecdotes were aired for many years on our local radio and Granada TV.
Well, we’re pleased to announce that their creator Buzz Hawkins, along with his line-up of top musos, will now bring them back to life. Local charity Chapel Arts is proud to be hosting this live show on 20th April in Chapel en le Frith Town Hall.
It will be an evening of unique comedy, catchy choruses, music - and of course Alf, Audrey and Billy Bradshaw. Not to be missed!
Doors open at 7.00pm with a start time of 7.45pm. There will also be a bar available for refreshments.
Tickets are now available via this link: www.ticketsource.co.uk/chapelarts