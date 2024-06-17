Buxton & Leek College Community Open Event will provide fun for all the family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 22nd June between the hours of 10am and 1pm, Buxton & Leek College will open its doors to the community, offering a range of activities across both its Leek and Buxton campuses.

Phil Brisco, Interim Director of FE & Skills, says, “Buxton & Leek College is fortunate enough to be in the heart of two incredible communities, Leek and Buxton, and we’re excited to bring people together for a day the whole family can enjoy.”

Alongside all the usual fun of a BLC Open Event like touring the amazing facilities at both sites, and speaking to the passionate teaching staff, to end the academic year in style there’s even more to see and do!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the College’s Leek campus, visitors can buy plants from BLC’s fabulous students, watch a live performance by Vox Americana, have an ice cream, buy cake from Scrumbles, see the Leek Town FC trophy, take penalties with some of the team, and Moorlands radio will even be recording live on the grounds. The Leek School of Art will also be open to the public, showcasing the student exhibition and the best that BLC has to offer.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Over at the Buxton campus you can watch a live performance from Nixon Tate, tour the stunning Devonshire Dome, see Harpurs Bistro which has recently been awarded an AA Highly Commended College Rosette, get to know Buxton Football Club and after their recent cup victory. Plus, Creative Media students will be presenting a showreel of this year’s incredible work.