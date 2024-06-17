Buxton & Leek College Community Open Event will provide fun for all the family
Phil Brisco, Interim Director of FE & Skills, says, “Buxton & Leek College is fortunate enough to be in the heart of two incredible communities, Leek and Buxton, and we’re excited to bring people together for a day the whole family can enjoy.”
Alongside all the usual fun of a BLC Open Event like touring the amazing facilities at both sites, and speaking to the passionate teaching staff, to end the academic year in style there’s even more to see and do!
At the College’s Leek campus, visitors can buy plants from BLC’s fabulous students, watch a live performance by Vox Americana, have an ice cream, buy cake from Scrumbles, see the Leek Town FC trophy, take penalties with some of the team, and Moorlands radio will even be recording live on the grounds. The Leek School of Art will also be open to the public, showcasing the student exhibition and the best that BLC has to offer.
Over at the Buxton campus you can watch a live performance from Nixon Tate, tour the stunning Devonshire Dome, see Harpurs Bistro which has recently been awarded an AA Highly Commended College Rosette, get to know Buxton Football Club and after their recent cup victory. Plus, Creative Media students will be presenting a showreel of this year’s incredible work.
Head over to BLC campuses to find out about a range of courses, easy travel options, and the incredible enrichment opportunities at the College. Plus, both sites have a range of child-friendly activities, promising a fun day for everyone involved. You can register for the event at blc.ac.uk.
