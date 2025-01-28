Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place and 'Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood', John Steel - original drummer with The Animals brings his band to Buxton Opera House on 21st February.

Featuring from the original Animals, John Steel plus Danny Handley, Barney Williams and Norm Helm.

Rock n Roll Hall of Famer John Steel with the original Animals boasts over 20 global top ten hits, The Animals remain a seminal rhythm and blues band who still command great respect. Expect a fantastic concert of pure classics including ‘House Of The Rising Sun’, ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’, ‘Baby Let Me Take You Home’ and more. The legend still grows as 2025 sees the 60th anniversary of the release of ‘We Gotta Get Out of This Place and ‘Don’t Let Me be Misunderstood’ …

As The Independent noted recently - "Though the band has changed, the songs remain eternal... alongside covers of Ray Charles and John Lee Hooker classics, they ensure that the nostalgic element comes with an enjoyably abrasive edge".

Animals & Friends with John Steel, original drummer of The Animals.

In 1964, a wave of new energetic rock and roll swept over the youth of the world. On the crest of this wave was The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and of course The Animals. From the banks of the River Tyne came the North East's offering; a brand of rhythm n blues that the whole world seemed to grasp greedily.

The Animals were the second British band to top the American charts after The Beatles with the now multi-million selling and legendary anthem, 'House of the Rising Sun'. The band subsequently achieved over twenty global Top Ten hit records, many of which gained the Number One slot in various parts of the world. In Britain alone, the band had no less than twelve chart entries.

The band that shook the world back in 1964 have re-invented themselves... quality and distinct sound that was, and still is, The Animals..." (Barry Kirk, Romford Recorder)

The band have embarked on dozens of massive UK tours with several Special Guests during the last two decades, including Spencer Davis, Stax , Booker T & The MGS and Blues Brothers guitar legend Steve Cropper, Maggie Bell (Stone The Crows) and the late, great Mick Green (The Pirates, Van Morrison, Paul McCartney, Bryan Ferry) - which were the last shows by the guitarist viewed by many as one of the most influential in music.

The Animals remain a seminal rhythm & blues band who still command great respect internationally amongst their peers as well as from fans of all ages who instinctively respond so enthusiastically to such pivotal songs from The Animals catalogue such as 'We Gotta Get Out Of This Place', 'Boom Boom', 'Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood', 'Baby, Let Me Take You Home', 'I Put A Spell On You' and the bands' multi-million selling anthem and Number One hit across the world - 'House of The Rising Sun'.

No less than Bruce Springsteen revealed on stage in much more recent times in the USA that it was “The Animals, not The Beatles or the Stones who were his favourite British Invasion band. “Their singles were the first full-blown class-consciousness I'd ever heard". After playing a short burst of 'We Gotta Get Out Of This Place', Springsteen then confessed: "That's every song I've ever written. 'Born To Run', 'Born In The USA', all of them".

The enduring influence and breadth of appeal of The Animals' music continues ever onwards. The Animals 1964 debut was recently included in the Classic Rock magazine feature - '50 Albums That Built Blues Rock'..