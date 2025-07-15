Buxton Festival Fringe musical comedy

Award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist, Julia Knight returns to Buxton Fringe in July with her collection of comic and parody songs "Jest Julia: Songs of Joy & Justice".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her songs highlight life’s joys, absurdities and injustices in equal measure. Find out why she loves avocados but avoids extreme sports. As well as highlighting issues such as the gig economy and the climate emergency, there are songs about journalist George Monbiot, gin, and billionaires.

Talking about bringing the show to Buxton in July, Julia said, “It’s exciting to be back at Buxton Fringe festival this year to share my collection of songs. Despite addressing some serious topics, my material is light-hearted and creates a feel-good singalong atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous audiences have described her as “A one-woman Fascinating Aïda”.

Julia Knight

In addition to her self-penned songs, Julia sings some of Victoria Wood’s songs which featured in her first solo show, “I Am Not Victoria Wood”.

Praise for Julia’s previous work:

“Impressively evocative” Chortle

“As warm and welcoming as a nice cup of tea” The Wee Review

"Plays a mean piano" [British Theatre Guide]

“Plays a mean piano” British theatre guide

Jest Julia – Songs of Joy & Justice will be at Underground venues, The Springs shopping centre, Springs Gardens, Buxton on Tues 22nd July at 5.30pm, Wed 23rd July and Thu 24th July at 8.30pm, (1 hour), with tickets at £9 (£8 concessions, £7 discounted). Suitable for age 14+

Tickets available at https://2025.underthefringe.com/shows/jest-julia