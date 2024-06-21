Buxton Festival Fringe is set to welcome back Voices from the Peak – Live
The show, which previously won the ‘Excellence in Spoken Word’ award at the Fringe, will take place on Saturday 13 July, at the bookshop at Brierlow Bar.
In Voices from the Peak - Live! Derbyshire poet and sound artist Mark Gwynne Jones introduces us to stories that connect us to the land.
Mark delivers a funny and absorbing in-person presentation, that entertains and informs, drawing on childhood experiences and encounters with poachers, shepherds, and mineral miners in the Peak District.
Doors open 7pm, show starts 7.30pm. High Peak Bookstore and Café, Brierlow Bar, near Buxton SK17 9PY.
More details and to book tickets (£12), from Buxton Opera House, call 01298 72190, or online at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/voices-from-the-peak
Voices from the Peak audios are free to listen to and cover topics from stone circles to welldressings and wildlife – each audio is about 20 minutes long peakdistrict.gov.uk/voicesfromthepeak
Voices from the Peak is funded by Arts Council England and supported by the Peak District National Park Authority.
