Buxton Festival Fringe is set to welcome back Voices from the Peak – Live

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This July, as part of Buxton Festival Fringe, Mark Gwynne Jones will be bringing his latest performance of Voices from the Peak – Live! to the bookstore at Brierlow Bar.

The show, which previously won the ‘Excellence in Spoken Word’ award at the Fringe, will take place on Saturday 13 July, at the bookshop at Brierlow Bar.

In Voices from the Peak - Live! Derbyshire poet and sound artist Mark Gwynne Jones introduces us to stories that connect us to the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark delivers a funny and absorbing in-person presentation, that entertains and informs, drawing on childhood experiences and encounters with poachers, shepherds, and mineral miners in the Peak District.

See Mark Gwynne Jones and Voices from the Peak – Live! at High Peak Bookstore, on Saturday 13 July,

Doors open 7pm, show starts 7.30pm. High Peak Bookstore and Café, Brierlow Bar, near Buxton SK17 9PY.

More details and to book tickets (£12), from Buxton Opera House, call 01298 72190, or online at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/voices-from-the-peak

Voices from the Peak audios are free to listen to and cover topics from stone circles to welldressings and wildlife – each audio is about 20 minutes long peakdistrict.gov.uk/voicesfromthepeak