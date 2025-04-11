Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust hosts immersive 80th Anniversary VE Day commemoration with daylong living history and evening dance

The Victory dance

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is thrilled to unveil a full day of immersive events on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in honour of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This vibrant celebration of peace, remembrance, and community spirit will transform the heart of Buxton into a living tribute to the 1940s—culminating in a glamorous, vintage-style evening dance set within the town’s most prestigious historic venue.

From 10am to 4pm, visitors are invited to explore a free Living History Event hosted at The Pump Room and the surrounding Crescent area. Throughout the day, Buxton will come alive with sights, sounds, and stories from the 1940s:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uniformed reenactors representing both military and civilian life will share first-hand accounts and reenact key moments of daily wartime experience.

Hands-on demonstrations will give families and history lovers the chance to engage with displays and more.

Period music and announcements will echo through the air, offering a truly immersive feel.

Historic military and civilian vehicles will be on display outside, offering fantastic photo opportunities and insights into transport during the war years.

Local community groups, vintage traders, and volunteers will offer 1940s-themed activities for all ages.

wartime bike by the Pump Room

These free public activities aim to educate, entertain, and encourage reflection on the impact of WWII on ordinary people, both at home and abroad. This event is ideal for families, schools, and anyone interested in British heritage and social history.

Evening VE Day Dance at the Assembly Rooms: Swing into the 1940s

The commemorations continue into the evening with the VE Day Dance, a ticketed event beginning at 7:00 PM in the resplendent Assembly Rooms of the Buxton Crescent. Guests will be welcomed into a transformed ballroom decked out in patriotic decor, complete with bunting, candlelit tables, and vintage flair.

Live 1940s swing band “The Ashby Big Band” and performers Nigel Turner and Kitty Lamare will set the tone for a night of celebration and remembrance.

Dance lessons will happen during the evening for those wanting to learn and get more involved throughout the night.

Period attire is warmly encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for best-dressed guests.

A Message from the Trust

“This year marks a major milestone in our national memory,” said Matthew Howarth, representing the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust. “Our VE Day programme offers people a way to engage with the stories, music, fashion, and culture of the 1940s while honouring the courage and resilience of those who lived through it. We’re inviting people of all ages to come together for a day of learning, celebration, and community.”

Event Summary:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: The Pump Room & Assembly Rooms, The Crescent, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 6BH

Date: Saturday, 10 May 2025

Living History Day (Free Entry):

10am – 4pm

Reenactors, demos, vehicles, 1940s music

Interactive and family-friendly

No booking required

VE Day Dance (Ticketed Event):

Doors: 7pm

Live music, vintage dress, period bar

Tickets available online

Ages 16+ recommended

Advanced tickets only

Tickets & Full Details:

About Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is a registered charity dedicated to preserving and sharing the unique story of Buxton’s Georgian architecture, spa heritage, and its iconic Crescent building. Through the Buxton Crescent Experience, educational outreach, and vibrant public events, the Trust brings history to life for local communities and global visitors alike.