Buxton Crescent celebrates Condé Nast Traveller spa award with new Spa Brunch

Buxton Crescent, the historic hotel and spa on the edge of the Peak District National Park, is celebrating success in the Condé Nast Traveller 2024 Readers' Choice Awards.

Buxton’s only five-star wellness hotel, with an innovative thermal spa and fine dining restaurant, has been ranked the 15th Best Destination Spa in the UK in the awards, which are voted for by readers to recognise the world's dreamiest destination spas.

Buxton Crescent is one of just two hotels in northern England ranked on the list.

The hotel received a score 81.47 % in levels of satisfaction.

Buxton Crescent’s General Manager Deirdre Billing said: “We are of course delighted to win this prestigious award, especially as it has been voted for by readers of Condé Nast Traveller. We really feel that our state-of-the-art thermal spa offers something truly unique, providing a heritage feel with historic elements and Buxton mineral rich water flowing through our very modern facilities, in the setting of the beautiful Peak District. We will continue to strive to delight our guests and offer the best service, experience and treatments.”

To celebrate, Buxton Crescent has launched a brand new spa package, the Morning Brunch Spa Experience, designed to help guests unwind and enjoy a bit of me-time this October.

The Morning Brunch Spa Experience includes: • A refreshing smoothie on arrival • A choice of a 25-minute Indian Head Treatment or a Revitalising Leg and Foot Treatment • A sumptuous brunch to satisfy your palate

Available Monday to Thursday for just £95 per person, or Friday to Sunday for £115 per person, from 9am until 1pm. This exclusive offer is available only until 31st October.