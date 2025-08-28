Buxton celebrates its past with the return of the Georgian Festival

Buxton is preparing to don its wigs, gowns and dancing shoes once again as the Buxton Georgian Festival returns this September, running from Tuesday 23 to Sunday 28 September 2025.

Hosted by the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, the festival has become a firm favourite in the town’s cultural calendar, drawing visitors from across the country keen to experience life as it was in the 18th and early 19th centuries.

This year’s programme promises an especially rich mix of talks, tours, workshops, exhibitions and performances, all set within the elegant surroundings of the Crescent Assembly Rooms and The Pump Room. Themed around Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary, the line-up also delves into the wider world of Georgian culture, food, fashion and politics.

“The Georgian Festival allows us to bring Buxton’s story to life in ways that are engaging, entertaining and inspiring,” said Matthew Howarth, Programme and events manager of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust. “It’s about learning, but also about joy — from the music and dancing to the chance to step into the shoes of the people who made Buxton famous.”

Headdress workshop with Hatsperiod

One of the headline attractions is a talk by Terry Deary, best-selling author of the Horrible Histories series, who will present his latest work, Revolting: A Riotous History of Rebellions and Revolutions. Known for blending humour with history, Deary will bring his trademark wit to tales of uprisings and radical thinkers, offering an accessible but thought-provoking take on the rebellious spirit of the age.

Another highlight comes from the Georgian Group, the national charity dedicated to preserving Georgian architecture. Their talk will explore a look at The Georgian Group’s origins, from eccentric founders to early preservation campaigns, and its modern role protecting historic buildings across the UK, including Derbyshire.

On Wednesday with Dr Hillary Burlock’s exploration of Georgian dance culture, and continues with events such as a talk on Derbyshire puddings by food historian Mark Dawson, a Regency fashion afternoon tea with Gemma Esvelt from Bankfield Museum, and guided promenades with Anne Lister and Anna Seward, recreated by the Discover Buxton team.

On Friday night, the Assembly Rooms will echo to the sound of fiddles and stomping feet as the Cavendish Ceilidh brings a lively social to the heart of town. Saturday will see a Living History Day and historic market, with reenactors, costume-makers and artisans filling the Crescent with colour and activity.

Georgian Living history which will be in the Crescent with the historic market.

The festival culminates on Sunday with Jane Austen talks— Jane Austen 250 Years: Person, Page and Screen — showcasing how the novelist’s life and works have been interpreted through time.

The festival takes place against the backdrop of the restored Buxton Crescent, originally built by the 5th Duke of Devonshire in the 1780s as a statement of grandeur and refinement. Today, thanks to years of conservation and the work of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, the Crescent stands once again as a hotel and heritage centre, welcoming visitors from across the world.

Local businesses are also preparing for a busy week. “The Georgian Festival draws people into the town centre and creates a buzz that everyone feels from around the Uk and abroad including from Belgium and the America,” said Matthew “It’s fantastic to see Buxton celebrated on a national stage.”

With events ranging from evening talks to immersive workshops and free exhibitions, organisers say the festival is designed to be accessible for all. “Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a fan of Jane Austen, or just looking for something different to enjoy, the Georgian Festival has something to offer,”

The Regency Ball within the historic Assembly Room

Tickets for individual events are available through the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust’s website or via the Buxton Pump Room, though some events are expected to sell out quickly.

For the full programme and booking details, visit www.buxtoncrescenttrust.org.