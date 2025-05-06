Businesses urged to trek for local patients facing life-limiting illnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Treetops Hospice is seeking adventurous businesses to tackle their Derwent Valley Skyline Trek, a unique team-building charity challenge combining breathtaking views with the opportunity to support a vital local cause.

The 24-mile trek on Saturday 12 July, takes walkers past reservoirs and rock formations. Every step taken will raise essential funds to help care for local patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses.

Treetops Relationship Manager for Challenge Events, Claire Mathias, creates bespoke challenge events for businesses, suited to their interests and team’s abilities.

Last year, Claire supported HW Martin Waste Ltd on a trek through the Peak District, which raised over £8,000 for the hospice.

Claire Mathias, Treetops Relationship Manager for Challenge Events

Stacey Parry, Social Value Manager at HW Martin Waste Ltd, said of their team challenge:

“We wanted to do a charity challenge as a team, but we’d never done anything like this before.

“Claire was so helpful. She suggested that we work together to create our own bespoke trek, led by experienced guides. This meant we could create something seasoned and that inexperienced walkers could achieve.”

The money the team raised helped Treetops provide 74 local people at the very end of life with a night of nursing care. Hospice at Homes nurses are a lifeline for patients and families as Claire explained:

HW Martin on charity trek for Treetops Hospice in July 2024

“Many people want to die in their own homes with their loved ones by their side. We know it can be very challenging for families to care for someone at home, physically and emotionally.

“Our nurses help provide patients with pain relief, symptom management and help patients feel as comfortable as possible as they reach the end of their life. It means families and carers can get a good night’s sleep or a few hours break during the day, knowing their loved one is being looked after.

“It costs £108 for a patient to receive a night of Hospice at Home care. So, we’re so grateful to businesses, like HW Martin Waste Ltd, who raise money for Treetops by taking part in treks, bike rides, runs, and other challenges. Thanks to them we can continue to care in the local community.”

To find out more about the Derwent Valley Skyline Trek, or other charity challenges, email [email protected] or call 07946 108 650.

Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate