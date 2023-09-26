Burger and Banter in Derby this Autumn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This ‘late night’ Saturday offering of comedy in this glorious venue brings Derby some regular high quality comedy bills.

In a delightful fusion of friendship, laughter, and gastronomic splendour, Annie's and Just the Tonic have joined forces to create a haven for comedy enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike.

This remarkable partnership, born from a longstanding friendship, promises an unforgettable experience that's set to take the East Midlands by storm.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to deliver the best in entertainment and cuisine, all while keeping prices at a level that won't make your wallet cringe. And let me tell you, dear readers, it's a winning recipe.

Imagine stepping into an Art Deco wonderland, where the elegance of the past meets the laughter of the present. This stunning venue provides the backdrop for a night you won't soon forget. The atmosphere crackles with anticipation as patrons settle in for an evening of top-tier comedy.

But what's a great night without great food? Fear not, for the culinary maestros behind Annie's have designed a menu that caters to all tastes. From mouthwatering East Midlands burgers, both carnivorous and vegetarian options available, to a selection of delectable dishes that will leave your taste buds singing, there's something for everyone. And the best part? It's all priced with your pleasure in mind.

Every week, you can expect a comedy extravaganza featuring four acts that represent the cream of the comedy crop. This isn't your run-of-the-mill comedy show; this is a showcase of the finest comperes and headliners from both the UK and the international comedy scene. It's a global laugh-fest under one roof.

Your evening begins at 8:30pm when the front Lobby bar swings open its doors, inviting you to start your night with a refreshing drink. At 9 pm, it's time to take your seat at your designated table, setting the stage for a night of world-class comedy.

The show kicks off at 9:30pm, and once it starts, the bar discreetly closes its doors to ensure an uninterrupted flow of laughter. But don't fret; a well-timed interval allows you to restock on drinks, and guests are encouraged to place their orders before the curtain rises.

Worried about missing out on a delicious meal while you're doubled over with laughter? Worry not, for the kitchen remains open until after the interval. Though, it's advisable to place your order before the show starts for a seamless dining experience. That way, you won't have to choose between savouring the comedy or savouring the cuisine.

In a world where entertainment and dining options abound, Annie's and Just the Tonic have managed to create something truly special.

It's a place where laughter and gourmet delights come together in perfect harmony. Whether you're a comedy enthusiast, a food lover, or simply seeking a memorable night out, this partnership is a must-experience event.

So, grab your tickets, reserve your table, and prepare for an evening of laughter, delicious bites, and unforgettable memories in this Art Deco oasis. Annie's and Just the Tonic have set the stage for a comedy and culinary revolution – don't miss it!

Some of the acts appearing in line-ups this Autumn include Coronation Street and Smack the Pony star Fiona Allen, Xtra Factor presenter Matt Richardson and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees Lauren Pattinson and Dan Tiernan