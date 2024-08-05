Building Bridges in the Community: Accessibility Awareness Day

By Tim Adwick
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:24 BST
We are Building Bridges in the Community we are local group that's her to support individuals and the community with accessibility issues while supporting individuals with isolation and getting the right support for them.

We had an Accessibility Awareness Convoy on the 23rd of July which had the purpose of bringing awareness to the accessibility issues in our community and town.

We had several mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs, we highlighted the Accessibility issues and spoke with individuals and businesses around town this was well received and people really listened to what we had to say.

It was a very positive day with individuals getting on board with helping address some of the issues in our community regarding accessibility.

If you would ever like to come join the group we meet every two weeks in Chesterfield Library Room 2, all are welcome, we look forward to meeting you.

Our website is: www.buildingbridgesinthecommunity.org

