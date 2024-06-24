Brookhill Hall in Pinxton is hosting a Retro Motor Show this August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brookhill Hall is opening its grounds for its new Retro Motor Show in August featuring predominately classics from the 80s, 90s, and 00s. This year due to the adverse weather at our Classic Car show in May we are opening up the registration to allow earlier classics to be on display in August.

Offering a spectacular day of motoring heritage on the historic grounds of Brookhill Hall, located on the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire border in Pinxton the show is ideal for enthusiasts, families and day trippers.

It will feature an exciting display of vehicles, auto-jumble along with an informal concours and award ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food, drink, and live music will be available throughout the day, along with exhibitions and a variety of stalls.

A Delorean on display at our Show in May

Further event details updated daily can be found on our facebook page - www.facebook.com/brookhillhall / www.instagram.com/brookhill_hall or at www.brookhillhall.com

Exhibition vehicles must be registered at www.brookhillhall.com. There is a £5 exhibitor fee which admits all passengers into the show.