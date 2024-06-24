Brookhill Hall in Pinxton is hosting a Retro Motor Show this August
Offering a spectacular day of motoring heritage on the historic grounds of Brookhill Hall, located on the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire border in Pinxton the show is ideal for enthusiasts, families and day trippers.
It will feature an exciting display of vehicles, auto-jumble along with an informal concours and award ceremony.
Food, drink, and live music will be available throughout the day, along with exhibitions and a variety of stalls.
Further event details updated daily can be found on our facebook page - www.facebook.com/brookhillhall / www.instagram.com/brookhill_hall or at www.brookhillhall.com
Exhibition vehicles must be registered at www.brookhillhall.com. There is a £5 exhibitor fee which admits all passengers into the show.
Pre booked tickets are available soon throught the website at £6 per person (under 12s Free) and £7.50 on the day.
