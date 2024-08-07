Brookhill Hall in Pinxton hosting Retro and Classic Car Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are well underway for the show this Sunday 11th August at Brookhill Hall, Pinxton, NG16 6JU.

Brookhill Hall in Pinxton on the Derbyshire Nottinghamshire borders will be opening its grounds for its annual Retro and Classic Car Show this Sunday 11th August. Cars of all ages will be dislayed along with Live Music and Food and Trade stalls.

It is a great day out for families car enthusiasts and day trippers and chance for people to show off their pride and joy within the beautiful setting of the Hall; once a hunting lodge for James I and Charles II. There is an Informal concours taking place with several awards up for grabs.

Exhibitors wishing to register can do so at www.brookhillhall.com

There is a £5.00 exhibitor fee per vehicle which is payable on the day (this admits all passengers into the show)

Tickets for the Public are £7.50 pp on the gate (Pre booked are £6.00 plus booking fee online) Children under 12 free. Further information can be found at www.brookhillhall.com