Bringing the beach to Midlands as farm park splashes out on new play area

Farm park near Derby makes a splash as it launches its biggest ever beach themed summer party with a £100,000 investment in new play equipment.

From Saturday 19th July to Monday 1st September the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, which is just 20 minutes from Derby and home to the UK’s longest outdoor Mega Slide, will be filled with seaside themed family fun for Farmarama.

Dive into five giant paddling pools, toe tapping seaside shows, foam parties and flash mob style performances or soak up the sun and create sandcastles in the soft sandy beach and relaxing deck chairs.

A New for 2025 wooden assault course will also be unveiled for the summer holidays with its 18ft Eagle tower and slide, balance beams and bridges providing hours of outdoor fun.

Children play in Farmarama foam party

Bringing summer beach vibes to landlocked Staffordshire, Tom Robinson, who runs the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor, said it was a great opportunity for families to enjoy 40 acres of family fun creating special summer memories from home.

He said: “Being outside has so many health benefits for children with the sea, sand and laughter of seaside holidays creating cherished memories for many families. Burton is about as far away from the seaside as you can get in the UK, so we wanted to help families enjoy the thrills and enjoyment of being at the beach without the long car journey to get there.

“This year we have added so much more to keep youngsters entertained. With two additional giant pools, flash mob style performances, extra seaside shows throughout the day and a whole new Texan Smokehouse range of BBQ grill and wood fired pizzas there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained.”

Over 250 tonnes of soft golden sand have been shipped in to surround the five gigantic 10 metre paddling pools, including a smaller pool for little ones.

Children play in paddling pools at Farmarama with five gigantic paddling pools this year

Foam parties and regular party discos, games and seaside shows will take place on the main stage with flash mob dance performances, traditional sheep races, fairground teacup ride and sand art activities around the site.

A New for 2025 Texan Smokehouse will be serving BBQ specials such as smoked beef brisket, smashed burgers and grilled Alabama Chicken. There will also be five new wood fired pizza ovens, including a dedicated gluten free pizza oven. A sweet station will provide Boston Donuts, homemade locally sourced ice cream and new American trend Ice cream Paninis – with ice cream and sweet toppings fried in brioche buns.

The additional 30 metre by 15 metre assault course is made from locally sourced, sustainable Robinia timber and will feature 12 new activities. Part of continued investment at the farm park it is the latest attraction providing youngsters space to climb, balance and explore.

Every year the National Forest Adventure Farm also plant 5 acres of maize for their sunshine themed maize maze. Towering up to 9ft in the height of summer, the maze will be available throughout Farmarama with a summer themed trail allowing children the chance to claim a prize for completing the quiz.

Children play at Farmarama as farm park announces biggest beach party yet

Farmarama will run every day throughout the six-week school holidays. Admission includes access to the other farmyard activities including the UK’s longest outdoor Megs Slide towering up to 30ft, outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes.

Tickets are available at www.adventurefarm.co.uk and start from £19.95 with a summer double the fun offer which means if you visit before Saturday 9th August you can return during Farmarama again for free. The Mega Slide is available at an additional charge of £1 a go or unlimited rides are available for £5. Height restrictions apply with youngsters needing to be 90cm to ride.