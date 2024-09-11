Bridging the Past: Show and Tell session at Darley Dale Station

The Derwent and Wye Valley Railway Trust is holding an open session at Darley Dale Station on Saturday 28th September , 10.00am-2.00pm as part of its Bridging the Past Project.

The Trust has secured funding to restore and reinstate the original unique Midland Railway footbridge at Darley Dale Station which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

As well as putting back this iconic heritage structure, the Bridging the Past project is aiming to collect memories and stories about the old station and its footbridge for the historical record.

If anyone has any recollections about the bridge and this bustling station before it closed in 196, the Trust would like you to come along and chat to the project team on the day. However, if you'd just like to find out more about the project, or even fancy volunteering to undertake some recordings of people's reminiscences, you will be more than welcome.

Darley Dale footbridge 1968

The Peak Railway Association's exhibition and museum will be open on the day, with plenty of photographs and railway artefacts on show to chat about, and to jog memories. If you have any photographs or items relating to Darley Dale Station, bring them along too.

The Derwent and Wye Valley Trust has been successful in securing a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore this historic footbridge back to its former glory as part of a far-reaching heritage project. There are various volunteer and training opportunities if you want to become involved so it would be an ideal opportunity to pop in on Saturday 28thh September.

The project is also supported by the Trust, Darley Dale Town Council, Peak Rail PLC and the Peak Railway Association.