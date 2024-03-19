Brand new state of the art cycling shop opens in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promising to offer novice riders, seasoned cyclists, and elite athletes a comprehensive and inclusive biking experience, VB is not only a shop, but a hub for the local cycling community.

Founded by local lad, Luke Frixou, triathlon coach Matt and mechanic Jimmy - their passion for cycling, and a deep knowledge of the sport has fueled their desire to create a welcoming space for all.

Velo Bavarian aims to cater to all types of cyclists, offering an extensive range of products and services.

Including high-performance road bikes and gravel bikes, the shop also boasts a wide array of high-end cycling gear, including helmets, clothing, and accessories to ensure riders are equipped for safety and comfort.

“We’re so proud to have finally opened our doors to the cycling community in Derbyshire, and have already welcomed a plethora of novice cyclists and seasoned professionals to Velo Bavarian.

Cycling is a huge part of my life, and I’ve seen first-hand the physical and mental wellbeing benefits it can bring to so many. I’m really excited to be leading on the next chapter for VB, and hope to encourage even more people to get out on two wheels and experience what our beautiful county has to offer,” said Luke.

Servicing is also a key part of the offering from Velo Bavarian, with a plethora of packages on offer. Jimmy, the onsite mechanic will always be on hand to provide assistance, guidance and bike diagnostics.

Beyond sales, Velo Bavarian is committed to building a vibrant cycling community. The shop is looking to host regular events, including guided rides, workshops, and talks, to connect cyclists of all levels and encourage the sharing of knowledge and experiences.

VB’s already well established cycling community, with over 75 riders, will also play a huge part in the store’s future - with members helping to promote cycling as a sport for people of all ages and abilities, whilst offering the opportunity for new cyclists to meet others in the area.

The team has dedicated social rides, training rides, women only rides and in 2022 started encouraging people to try racing for the first time. Discounts are offered in store to VB members, as well as plenty of opportunities to take part in rides, events and socials.

The VB store will be open from 9am to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday, and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.