Bounce into an Easter Eggstravaganza at Oxygen Derby

Oxygen Derby is hosting an egg-stravaganza of fun throughout the Easter Holidays (1st - 12th April) for the whole family. During the holidays, visitors can play, jump, and dance for only a fraction of the price.

On top of the venue’s usual activities, from interconnected trampolines, the foam pit, and dodgeball, to the ninja course and much more, egg-stra fun will be available including an egg & spoon race, hungry bunnies, golden Easter egg hunt, basket making and a visit from a very special guest!

During the golden Easter egg hunt, the golden egg will be hidden somewhere in the park for little hoppers to find and return for a special prize; alternatively they can put their speed and coordination to the test in a sports day classic with an Easter twist: the chocolate egg and spoon race.

Have big-time fun at Oxygen Activeplay’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

To make Easter a bit sweeter this year, Oxygen Derby is offering a Crackin’ Pass, which means families can get more Activeplay, for less. For £32.00pp, visitors can use the Crackin’ Pass to attend the park to jump and play, everyday.

For parents in need of childcare over the holidays, the Easter holiday club team is ready to welcome children aged 8-12 years old for inspirational half-term activities. Attending children will receive lunch and the opportunities to try out trivia, coding and tower building, as well as learning tricks on the trampoline. Prices start at £38.00pp for one day or £152.00pp for one week.

Parents booking their child in for the whole week can benefit from a 20% discount, with a further 10% reduction available if booking for a sibling as well.

For additional flexibility parents can add an extra three hours to their booking, and drop their child off as early as 8am and collect as late as 5pm, by booking a bolt-on option for £6. Parents can now sign up for first release tickets to ensure children have a fun-filled Easter holiday.

Oxygen has dozens of epic interconnected trampolines to bounce around on

Big-time fun will reach new heights at the Easter Neon Night, on 5th April, where guests can expect an evening of Easter games, a DJ, special guests and bunny vibes! Guests can book tickets now for only £14.95pp.

Each Neon Night ticket includes two hours of jumping, a hotdog, unlimited squash and glow sticks to take home.