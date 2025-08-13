Two former Chesterfield players to feature in new book

A book detailing the achievements of a legendary football scout will feature interviews with two of the six players he found who made it to Chesterfield.

Steve Downes and Mike Commons were among the 114 players helped into the game by legendary South Yorkshire-based scout Mark Crook.

Both have given their recollections of Crook for a forthcoming book written by Barnsley Chronicle journalist Ashley Ball.

Though Crook, who was based in Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, worked primarily for Wolves with his innovative feeder club, many of his players found homes away from Molineux.

Chesterfield players found by Mark Crook

Given the volume of players he discovered, it's no surprise that half a dozen ended up at Saltergate.

They included Downes, who was first picked up by Rotherham United, before spells at Sheffield Wednesday and then Chesterfield.

Commons was a prolific youth scorer for Crook's Northern Intermediate League team.

He was taken on by Lincoln City and then Workington before making it to Chesterfield in the mid 1960s.

Other players from Crook's famed system who played for Chesterfield include Tom McGoldrick, goalkeeper Ted Smethurst, Dave Thompson and Joe Thomas.

Crook famously discovered the likes of Roy Swinbourne, Ron Flowers, Peter Knowles, Steve Daley and Alan Sunderland for Wolves but as the book reveals there were many other near misses with Cyril Knowles, Alan Ball and Terry Cooper also players he recommended.

His operation lasted from 1939-1970 but Crook continued scouting right up until his death in 1977.

Author Ashley said: "Mark's story is one of the great untold ones in the beautiful game.

"It's been a pleasure putting it together and getting players's recollections about what was a critical time in their careers.

"Wolves obviously benefited the most but Mark's players found themselves all over England and beyond with some local clubs like Chesterfield ending up with some solid players that he had discovered.

"The book is a tribute to him but also an insight into a fascinating age of football and should appeal to fans of the history of the game."

The book is available for just £12 up until September 30th and will be out in early December.

It is available to pre-order online here: https://dondearneschoolfootball.wordpress.com/mark-crooks-wath-wolves/