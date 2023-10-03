Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magic Forest system is the life’s work and creation of Peak District based designer and artist Si Homfray.

The book is an easy to use system for wellbeing. The book uses the analogy of a forest to represent the fundamental areas of all our lives such as belonging, purpose and mindset.

The fun and easy to use system is comprised of seven trees and 49 keywords providing a unique framework that clearly identifies all the areas for total wellbeing.

Readers can dip in and out of the book, exploring the questions, suggestions and quotations for reflection, to help understand themselves better, and ultimately live happier lives.

How a life changing event inspired the book

Back in 2012, Si was involved in a terrifying motorbike accident. Travelling at 50mph, he was catapulted over a car and down a ditch. Incredibly, he survived - but the accident changed his life.

Si suffered a head injury and broke nearly every bone in his body. Despite these injuries, and an initial lack of mobility, the principal emotion Si felt at the time was a sense of relief and a desire to change his life. The seeds of a journey to discover the secret of wellbeing were sown.

“I have been incredibly lucky to have the chance to re-start my life.

"The crash could have killed me or left me totally incapacitated, but I survived and I am making the most of every day and appreciating the beauty of this amazing place I am proud to call home.”

After a stint in hospital, as part of his own personal path of rehabilitation, Si set about planning an incredible adventure. He would run 3,500 miles from the UK, across France and Italy, through the Balkans and on to his final destination of Turkey.

“Being away on my own for the best part of two years was very important, an artistic as well as physical endeavour. It gave me time and space to decide on a new vocation.”

Peak District author Si Homfray and his new book The Magic Forest

Frustrated by a lifetime of reading contradictory literature, Si set out to find the simplest way of looking at this own life.

Writing the book was a cathartic process. Motivated, in part, to write something for his son, and to lay to rest a lifetime of personal questioning on his own self-improvement.

The end result delivered some unexpected surprises, but now constitutes a powerful tool for wellbeing.

"Finding what you love, doing what you love in a place you love seems to be a rare thing. And as an older, hopefully wiser and certainly humbler, person I am so grateful for the opportunity to live here, and to share what I have learned.”

The book has been incredibly well received, stacking up rave reviews, and is now available to buy online and in a range of Derbyshire bookstores, as well as Si's own gallery in Hathersage.