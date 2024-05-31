The first guide to gravel riding in the Peak District set for release this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Peak District is a fantastic place to go cycling in the UK, and is particularly popular with road cyclists and mountain bikers. The national park is criss-crossed with excellent tracks and paths suitable for gravel bikes.

Gravel Rides Peak District by Hetty Kingston will showcase the best of these routes and will become a must-have guide for the growing number of gravel cyclists who live in or visit the area. The author’s experience of guiding groups of all abilities with Peak Gravel Gang, gives her a unique insight, which she has used to select fifteen inspirational routes, for all levels of cyclist.

Ranging from easier 20-kilometre rides up to more challenging 60-kilometre days out (with an option for a bigger 100km adventure), Gravel Rides Peak District showcases a variety of terrain. The stunning photography, mapping and downloadable GPX files will introduce gravel cyclists to some of the greatest routes and views in the Peak District. Good gravel riding in the area can be hard to find so the book will be invaluable to both existing cyclists who are new to gravel and experienced gravel cyclists looking for routes in the Peak District.

Kingston said, 'In [the book], you won’t find the advice of a Lycra-clad seasoned pro, but rather the genuine excitement of someone who simply loves riding their bike off-road. Truth be told, I stumbled upon gravel biking by accident years ago when I was looking for a more interesting off-road alternative to my daily commute, and quickly fell head over heels for it. Why? Because there’s something about this playful kind of riding that brings me pure, childlike joy – it puts a smile on my face and makes me feel alive. Over the years, exploring all the bridleways and trails close to home has reshaped my perspective on adventure and fuelled my never-ending curiosity to see what the lines and features of a map look like with my own eyes.

Stanage

Gravel riding in the Peak District is a unique experience! It’s not your typical, traditional gravel – it’s playful, varied and full of surprises. It can be technical and will keep you on your toes. As you move from one challenge to the next, the landscape changes with it. But, that’s why I love it!'

Hetty Kingston is Operations Director for the World Relay and the Women’s Trad Festival. She runs Women in Adventure – an independent research company aiming to improve accessibility, inclusivity and participation in the outdoors.

Gravel Rides Peak District is the latest book in an exciting new series of authoritative, pocket-sized regional gravel cycling guides from Vertebrate Publishing, following on from Gravel Rides Lake District.