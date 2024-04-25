Television crime show host and author Professor David Wilson will visit Chesterfield and Buxton on his Killer Books tour.

Renowned criminologist, author and broadcaster Professor David Wilson is joining forces with novelist and broadcaster Marcel Theroux for a tour which will visit Sheffield.

Their presentation, titled Killer Books, focuses on books that have motivated murder and how fiction can become fact. The pair’s discussions will delve into characters, plots and locations that arouse lethal violence in the real world.

Killer Books tours to Sheffield City Hall’s Memorial Hall on September 12, 2024.

Former prison governor David has studied criminal behaviour for 40 years and has hosted many television crime shows, including Channel 4’s The Footsteps of Killers, so is no stranger to what motivates murderers and triggers them on a killing spree.

David posted on the Killer Books’ website: “I’m used to killers explaining that they murdered their victim because they were jealous, out for revenge, or that they had merely killed in ‘five minutes of madness’. Discussing this one day with Marcel, we discovered that there were also a surprising number of murderers who had killed because they had been ‘inspired’ to do so by a fictional character or by the plot of a novel. But how does lethal violence emerge from the pages of a novel and seep into real life creating genuine victims? Frankly, we have become obsessed with this question and we think that when you hear the stories of real murders that Marcel and I want to tell, you too will become fascinated by killer books.”

Marcel, who most recently presented The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV1, said: "This will be my first tour and I am so lucky to get to do it with an accomplice like David Wilson. I am truly thrilled to be a part of this - it’s such a fascinating topic – and to dive deep into the world of murder and fiction in front of a live audience every night will be a great experience and one I am greatly looking forward to.”

David added: “I am delighted to be touring again and am looking forward to once again engaging with the audiences, about true crime, violence and murder. And this time I will have a friend along for the ride, who will bring a whole new perspective on the topic.”

Tickets are available from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk