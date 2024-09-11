Sheffield publisher and author to release Derbyshire mountain rescue and search dog narrative

A fall in the mountains of the Lake District changed the direction of Paul Besley’s life forever. Found and delivered to safety by a local mountain rescue team, Besley was inspired to help other hillwalkers in need and joined his local Derbyshire outfit – a far cry from his former life working in Sheffield’s steel industry.

It was search dog training where Besley found his niche and he developed an incredibly strong bond with his working dog, Scout, with whom he spent many hundreds of hours in the hills on call-outs. Until the latent consequences of working in a steel mill finally caught up with his health and he was forced to face a new reality – the trust he built with Scout during training coming into play anew as Scout becomes one to look out for him.

Besley’s new book, The Search, follows him and Scout through their complex training and search and rescue assignments. Speaking about the inspiration behind the book, Besley said:

‘I have always been fascinated by the interaction of humans with the landscape. When I began training with Scout I learned about human scent, how we leave a resonance of ourselves everywhere we go. And the idea of a man and a dog striding across the hills is such a romantic image. The book changed as we went through training, dealt with the global pandemic and the normal daily work of mountain rescue. What I didn’t expect was my own story becoming part of the book, that was a surprise. And of course, without giving any spoilers, my own life would have a major impact on the narrative. The book became a story about finding the lost, about well-being, and about what is really important in a life. There were times when it was painful to write and caused me a great deal of anguish. But there were other times when it was full of laughter and joy. I think the writing showed me that a life is full of these moments, and they made me what I am today.’

Paul Besley is a writer who began exploring the British landscape while at school in the 1970s. His focus of work is the interaction between humans and the land. His work has evolved into the study of how the physical environment imprints itself on humans and how we as a race respond. His belief that walking is a simple activity has led him to support the effort of many just starting out on a lifetime of pleasure. He has a desire to show people that walking does not just have to be in the hills and mountains of national parks or rely on expensive equipment but can be enjoyed from the front door of home through our urban landscape and out in our local countryside. His books, Day Walks in the South Pennines and 1001 Walking Tips for Sheffield publisher Vertebrate, and the three Peak District guidebooks for Cicerone Press, are well respected by walkers and explorers of all ages. He lives close to the Peak District in Sheffield with his partner and their three dogs.

The Search is now available to pre-order here: https://bit.ly/3ZkktF4