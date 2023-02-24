Liv, who is also a producer on BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour, will visit YHA Castleton Losehill Hall, Castleton, on Saturday, March 4.

Her new book, The Outdoors Fix, takes its title from her hit podcast which has racked up more than 200,000 downloads. The book tells the extraordinary stories of people whose lives have been transformed by nature and the British countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coastal runner Elise Downing, 'Fell Foodie' Harrison Ward, paddleboarder Jo Moseley and outdoor photographer Kenny Block are among those contributing to the book. All 30 contributors were interviewed by Liv for her podcast.

Liv Bolton will launch her new book The Outdoors Fix in Castleton on Saturday, March 4.

Inspiring stories featured in The Outdoors Fix include that of Becky Angell, a hiker, mountain leader and outdoor blogger who spends most of her time in the Peak District. In the space of five years, Becky went from working in a bank to creating a sustainable outdoor career.

Frit Tam makes videos and shoots photography in the Peak District, Lake District and Scotland. He hopes that his work as an outdoor cameraman and personal journey as a transgender man will bring a sense of belonging and representation in the countryside that's been missing for so long.Rehna Yaseen is a youth and community instructor in Ashton-under-Lyne and part of a team that brings young people to Castleton weekly for activity days or for residentials to go canoeing, hiking, caving, climbing and camping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen Benson, her husband and two young children spent a year living in a tent due to financial difficulty. They camped in the New Forest and South Downs for the first month, Devon and Cornwall hosted them for the winter and in the spring they moved up to the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales and Lake District. Over the summer, they secured a field on the Welsh borders in return for looking after the owners' garden while they were away. They returned to Dartmoor in Devon to finish off their year-long adventure.

The Outdoors Fix includes beautiful photography of the Peak District, Lake District, Scottish Highlands, Snowdonia, the Chilterns and the south-west coast. Published in paperback by Vertebrate Publishing, the book retails at £20.

Rehna Yaseen brings young people to Castleton for outdoor pursuits in her role as a youth and community instructor (photo: Matt Higson/Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports )

Becky Angell is an outdoor blogger who spends much of her time in the Peak District (photo: Becky Angell)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad