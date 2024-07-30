Peak District-born author Jen Scotney to release memoir this autumn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Peak District’s Jen Scotney was a rising star of the UK’s ultrarunning scene, with podium places in the Spine Challenger and Northern Traverse and her eyes on the FKT for the Pennine Way.

However, after career burnout and sudden chronic fatigue hit, she had to find a new way of living adventurously.

In her autobiography, Running Through the Dark, she explores her journey through multiple setbacks, leading to her having to reset her expectations in many aspects of her life.

At the heart of the book is the Pennine Way, both in the author’s own experiences of walking and running sections of it and in supporting other runners’ record attempts. But the book also explores broader issues such as childlessness, grief, depression, career burnout and the power of exercise.

Running Through the Dark

Jen said: 'After running the Coast to Coast I wanted to run the Pennine Way. As I started looking for female runners outside the Spine Race who had run it a few years ago, I was struggling to find any, but I was hearing stories of records and the women that had supported them.

"I started speaking to the previous record holders and writing about their stories. I had planned to write about my running for the final chapter. However, things didn’t go to plan. Instead I started writing about my life, the challenges I was facing, grief and finding resilience and what happens when things don’t go to plan.

"The book looks at the rise of my ultrarunning, the challenges I hid along the way, and how we carry on when things are hard.'

Jen boasts an impressive record as an ultrarunner with podium finishes in the 108-mile Montane Winter Spine Challenger South and the 190-mile Northern Traverse.

Taking in the beautiful surroundings.

She is host of the Resilience Rising Podcast, a running coach, writer, Mountain Leader and yoga teacher, which have followed her career as a human rights lawyer. She crewed for John Kelly’s successful Pennine Way fastest known time as well as for his Wainwrights Round in the Lake District.

She grew up in the Peak District and now lives in the Scottish mountains with her husband Marcus.