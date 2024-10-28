New Peak District bookshops featured in ultimate travel guide for book-lovers
The new Derbyshire bookshops are:
- High Peak Bookstore and Café in Buxton
- 2nd Chapter in Matlock
- Dormouse Books in Belper
Now in its fourth edition, Bookshop Tours of Britain features 20 bookshop tours, including a tour of the Peak District’s loveliest bookshops.
Following the huge number of new bookshop openings since the first edition came out in 2020, the new Bookshop Tours of Britain includes over 60 brand new bookshops – among which are the three bookshops above.
Find out more about Bookshop Tours of Britain here: www.fairlightbooks.co.uk/bookshoptoursofbritain/