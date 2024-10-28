New Peak District bookshops featured in ultimate travel guide for book-lovers

Three new bookshops in Derbyshire have made it to the ultimate slow-travel guide for book-lovers: Bookshop Tours of Britain by Louise Boland (published by Fairlight Books, 31 October).

The new Derbyshire bookshops are:

  • High Peak Bookstore and Café in Buxton
  • 2nd Chapter in Matlock
  • Dormouse Books in Belper

Now in its fourth edition, Bookshop Tours of Britain features 20 bookshop tours, including a tour of the Peak District’s loveliest bookshops.

Bookshop Tours of Britain by Louise Boland (Fairlight Books) - out on 31st Octoberplaceholder image
Bookshop Tours of Britain by Louise Boland (Fairlight Books) - out on 31st October

Following the huge number of new bookshop openings since the first edition came out in 2020, the new Bookshop Tours of Britain includes over 60 brand new bookshops – among which are the three bookshops above.

Find out more about Bookshop Tours of Britain here: www.fairlightbooks.co.uk/bookshoptoursofbritain/

