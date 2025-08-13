New book highlights women on canals in WWII

Shirley Mann doing research on old boats at Stoke Bruerne Museum in Northamptonshire

Award-winning Wirksworth author, Shirley Mann, will be launching her fifth novel in the series about women in WWII at Scarthin Books on Tuesday 19th August between 2pm and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest book, ‘Maggie’s War’ is about a girl who works on the Grand Union Canal delivering goods up and down the country. It highlights the harsh conditions of a job that included a ‘bucket and chuck it’ toilet arrangement but Maggie also has to deal with a past she was hoping to escape. However, the deceptively calm waters of the canals harbour everything from a deserter to a dangerous gang and with the challenges that the war throws at her, she is forced to re-evaluate her own strengths and find support from an unlikely source- a padre in the army.

‘This has been an unexpected and belated new career for me,’ Shirley said. ‘But once I started to learn more about the roles of women in the war, I felt compelled to tell their stories. Many people don’t realise that women were pilots, policewomen in internment camps or worked on canals so I love opening their eyes to the amazing jobs these women did.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley Mann, a former BBC journalist, was originally inspired by her mother, a WAAF in Bomber Command to write ‘Lily’s War,’ and she raced around the country to interview as many servicewomen as possible, many of whom were already in their late 80s and 90s. Her second book, ‘Bobby’s War’ about an Air Transport Auxiliary pilot, won the RNA Romantic Saga Novel of the Year in 2021 and her fourth novel about a policewoman in an internment camp in the Isle of Man was nominated for the 2024 Popular Fiction Award.

Maggie's War- the fifth novel by Shirley Mann in her series about women at war

‘Making sure my books are authentic is crucial to me,’ Shirley commented. ‘I learned so much from those women that isn’t in the history books and now those amazing women are no longer with us, finding those personal memories is even more important.’

The initial reviews are suggesting this book will be well received with best-selling novelists like Rosie Goodwin saying: ‘A gripping series. I’ve loved every one and this latest is no exception.’

Rebecca Mascull, historical novelist who wrote the highly successful Ironbridge series said: ‘I love Shirley’s writing; suffused with extensive research, as well as secrets and sympathy. Saga readers will love this WW2 tale of canal boat life ‘on the cut.’

‘Maggie’s War’ is published by Zaffre at Bonnier Books and is available from all good book stores and online.