New book from Derbyshire author tackles the missing piece of the weight loss injection conversation

Fran Bell, author of How To Eat When You're Not Hungry

With the rise in demand for weight loss injections like Ozempic and Wegovy, more people are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory: their appetite has disappeared, but they still need to eat. A new book from British weight loss coach and author Francesca Bell aims to address the growing number of people left asking a simple but critical question - how do I eat now?

"How to Eat When You're Not Hungry: The missing food guide for weight loss injection users" is not a medical manual, nor a diet fad. Instead, it’s a kind and practical guide for people navigating life on appetite-suppressing medications, designed to support physical health, emotional wellbeing, and long-term success.

Fran, who is best known for her bestselling book The Britalian Diet, was inspired to write this second title after being inundated with questions from readers, friends, and clients on weight loss injections who didn’t know how to eat - or enjoy food - anymore.

“I don’t use injections myself,” says Fran. “But so many people told me the same thing: ‘No one tells you what to eat. You just stop being hungry. And then what?’ They were either skipping meals and feeling ill, or falling into patterns of under-eating all day and then nibbling on junk food at night.”

“How to Eat When You’re Not Hungry” is a rare guide, blending evidence-based nutrition advice with gentle structure, flexible meal ideas, and a strong dose of compassion. It includes:

A detailed 4-week meal plan tailored to life on GLP-1 medications

Over 30 simple, satisfying recipes that support gut health, energy, and enjoyment

Tools to rebuild rhythm, reduce food fear, and prevent nutritional gaps

Thoughtful strategies for people planning to come off injections in the future

Importantly, the book doesn’t promote extremes. It recognises that while medications can suppress appetite, weight loss still requires intention. With a flexible structure, supportive guidance, and nourishing recipes, it helps readers make the most of their window of change - without guilt, overwhelm, or unrealistic rules.

“This isn’t about promoting medications or selling a diet,” says Bell. “It’s about filling a gap. We talk so much about the injections - but not enough about what people are meant to eat when they’re on them.”

Francesca Bell has been featured in The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, ITV, and BBC Radio, and is known for her realistic, kind approach to healthy eating and sustainable weight loss.

Her new book can now be purchased on Amazon as a Kindle book, with paperback and hardback versions also available.