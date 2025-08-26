Local author of a new novel with local roots

For all lovers of historical fiction, especially those who have links to Derby and Derbyshire
My debut novel, out on 1st September, is set mainly in Kilburn in 1950, with links across Derby and Derbyshire. It also connects to Creswell Village and the mining disaster that happened there 75 years ago on the 26th September. With its blend of local history and familiar places, it’s a story many Derbyshire Times readers will relate to.

Derbyshire, 1950. Stella longs to be a writer, but life in a harsh mining village—and an unforgiving father—make her dream feel impossible. When her beloved grandfather dies, her last hope fades… until Will enters her life. With his support, and the guidance of a dedicated teacher, Stella’s future begins to brighten.

But just as success seems within reach, tragedy strikes, and a long-buried secret threatens everything she holds dear.

A story of love, loss, and determination, Chasing a Dream follows one young woman’s fight to rise above heartbreak and claim the life she was meant to live.

Chasing A Dream by Alison J Barley - Available now on Amazon, all good online retailers, and at www.greencatbooks.com/alison-j-barley.

