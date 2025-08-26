Local author of a new novel with local roots
Derbyshire, 1950. Stella longs to be a writer, but life in a harsh mining village—and an unforgiving father—make her dream feel impossible. When her beloved grandfather dies, her last hope fades… until Will enters her life. With his support, and the guidance of a dedicated teacher, Stella’s future begins to brighten.
But just as success seems within reach, tragedy strikes, and a long-buried secret threatens everything she holds dear.
A story of love, loss, and determination, Chasing a Dream follows one young woman’s fight to rise above heartbreak and claim the life she was meant to live.
Chasing A Dream by Alison J Barley - Available now on Amazon, all good online retailers, and at www.greencatbooks.com/alison-j-barley.