Like mother, like daughter
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire-born Stefanie Parks follows in her mother’s footsteps by publishing her first book. Stefanie was inspired to write by two things; her mother, who writes under the pen name, Freya Barrington, and the Derbyshire landscape.
Stefanie was raised in Middleton-by-Matlock and later moved to Belper which became the location for her book The Butterflies of Meadow Hill Manor.
She says,
“I was always encouraged to write by my mother and seeing her journey as an author inspired me to try it too. We often went on local walks together and the Derbyshire landscape became the perfect backdrop for my stories. It’s not easy following in her footsteps though, her first book was the winner of the London Book Festival and was a UK best seller – no pressure!”
Almost ten years after her mother’s first book Known to Social Services, Stefanie stepped into the publishing world with a children’s fantasy book.
“Where mum drew on her experience as a social worker to write books with themes of domestic violence and social need, I drew on my experience as a primary school teacher to write a children’s book with themes of magic and friendship.”
-----
Heart-warming and unique, The Butterflies of Meadow Hill Manor is a moving fantasy fiction which sensitively weaves themes of grief and anxiety along with friendship and discovery to deliver a truly magical story.