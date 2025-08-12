Hillwalker Anna Paxton publishes guide to climbing the Peak District’s finest hills and Ethels in the most efficient way

Much like the Munros in Scotland and the Wainwrights in the Lake District, the Peak District has its own list of summits known as The Ethels – a series of peaks, generally over 400 metres, named after environmental campaigner Ethel Haythornthwaite, who was instrumental in establishing the Peak District as the UK's first national park in 1951.

Peak Bagging Peak District, by local hillwalker Anna Paxton, is a collection of the finest routes across the Peak District National Park, showcasing the stunning variety the area has to offer. The thirty-two routes visit some of the most popular locations as well as more remote and relatively undiscovered places. They include the seventy-four Ethels located within the Peak District National Park boundary that can be accessed via public rights of way, and other prominent viewpoints, notable landmarks and publicly accessible trig points.

The routes included are divided into three sections: the Dark Peak, White Peak and South-West Peak, with further divisions of the Dark Peak into North, Central and South, reflecting the varying geography and charm of the routes in those areas.

Paxton said: 'While every route is rewarding in its own right, each summit forms part of a bigger picture that reveals itself the more peaks are visited. I found that walking these routes and spending time looking at the views brought new perspectives on familiar places, piecing together the incredibly diverse and beautiful landscapes of the national park and my small place in it. I hope you enjoy walking the routes in this book as much as I enjoyed creating them, and that, like me, the more of the Peak District you discover, the more you love it.'

The routes are designed as day walks which should take approximately eight hours or less to hike, with the longest route (The Great Ridge) being 24 kilometres and the shortest (The Dragon's Back) being 11.5 kilometres. Not just a tick list challenge, these routes are tried and trusted ways of seeing the best of the Peak District and can be tackled by a competent hillwalker, fastpacker or trail runner as they entail no scrambling but aren't waymarked and do require navigation.

Each route includes a detailed description, inspiring photography, a detailed 1:40,000-scale route map, a difficulty grading, essential information on parking, public transport and refreshments, an elevation profile, timings for walkers, trekkers, fastpackers and trail runners and GPX files.

Peak Bagging Peak District is now available to pre-order from adventurebook.com priced £22.