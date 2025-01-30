From broken neck to breaking chains: Chesterfields Philip Wride to launch new edition of best-selling book 'Finally Find Freedom'
Having grown up in Chesterfield and attended school in Bakewell, Philip made the move to Dubai in 2015 and started to build a new life for himself but the injury in 2020, and losing 50% of his business during the COVID lockdowns, caused him to reassess.
He knew he needed to make changes in both his life and his business so turned to personal development. From seeing an advert on YouTube Philip dived into the content only to be struck by a question - "what impact and contribution have you made and what will be said at your funeral?".
This single question put him on a path to sharing his knowledge and experience, which included over 20 years in the tech and video game industries. Now he's written books and is helping female coaches solve the tech headaches in their businesses.
His book Finally Find Freedom, which has a 2nd edition launching on Feb 25th, explores life's 12 hidden chains and how they hold us back. Through his journey with injury, business challenges and life in general, Philip recognised the chains in his own life and started to make changes including giving up alcohol.
The book guides readers through a series of exercises to help them uncover and break the chains in their own lives and encourages them to adopt a "Freedom Hunter" mindset.
Philip defines a Freedom Hunter as someone who is - "an usually committed visionary. Who's tired of the rat race and feeling stuck in their life. A champion who knows they are meant for more and who is willing to do whatever it takes to find their personal freedom."
He also defines freedom as a way of living and is using a quote from the book as a key part of a design for merchandise.
With his neck fully healed and his body having grown new bone around the break, Philip is continuing his new mission to help people find more freedom in their lives.
His story of healing and resilience highlights the power we have inside us and what's possible when we put our mind to it.
More information about Philip and his book can be found at the book website www.finallyfindfreedom.com and on his personal website www.philipwride.com